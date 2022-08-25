Nathalie Emmanuel And Thomas Doherty Talk The Invitation And Revamping The Vampire Genre - Exclusive Interview

Nathalie, I love that "The Invitation" sidesteps the overplayed arc of having a woman fall for a vampire while losing all rationality and her sense of self. In that vein, what stands out to you most about Evie's refusal to give in to the hand (or fangs) that she's dealt?

Emmanuel: What's different about this kind of telling of a vampire story is the way that the whole production of entrapping her makes her question herself. It's almost like the situation that she's placed in makes her lose herself in a different way, not into the person, but into ... She's like, "I'm questioning all of my instincts, all of my defense mechanisms that are going up, and I'm not sure why." Even that in herself makes her question and lose herself. It's a slightly different way of doing it.

The way that she's gaslit throughout this whole film is ... We are talking about something that we see all the time in real life, like, "Oh, I'm going to make you think that you are crazy." She does [still] lose herself for a minute with him because he basically becomes everything she needs him to be. And she really falls for it, but in the moment where she's forced into this situation, she really fights back. That's a sign of her being a modern woman and someone who has had to advocate for herself her entire life. It's a really fun spin on something, a landscape, that we're already so familiar with.