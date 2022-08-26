This Missing Piece Of The Dracula Mythos Inspired Jessica M. Thompson's The Invitation - Exclusive

When we described "The Invitation" as a slow-burn mystery with "Get Out" vibes and some high society and cult-like elements, Jessica Thompson said, "You just summed up the film so perfectly. Yeah, there was a lot of inspiration for this film. I grew up watching horror. I'm a big fan of 'The Shining,' 'The Silence of the Lambs,' 'Rosemary's Baby,' [and] 'The Fly.' Those were all the things that I grew up on, and I always wanted to make a horror film, so when the opportunity came to me, I jumped on it straight away."

However, what truly excited Thompson was the opportunity to dive into an origin story for the brides of Dracula. She explained, "It was, in particular, this story because I felt like I hadn't seen an origin story of the brides of Dracula. They were always there in the background of other films, but they were never front and center, and that intrigued me."

No matter how much time has passed or how many vampire projects are in circulation, the genre never seems to go out of style. There's something captivating about these fanged fiends, and unraveling the psyche of what draws people to these beings both on and off the screen is half the fun. Thompson described her own fascination with these beings, adding, "Vampires have always lured me. There's something about them — because they look like us. Throughout history, humans have always known about them, been scared of them, but also been tempted by them. There's something very seductive about them. It's such an interesting genre, and I wanted to put my take on it."