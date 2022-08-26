Julia Stiles On Why The Twists In Orphan: First Kill Make It More Sophisticated Than Your Average Horror Movie - Exclusive

Moviegoers were thrown for a massive loop in 2009 with "Orphan," a psychological horror thriller about Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman), a 9-year-old Russian orphan who is adopted by a couple to fill the void in their family after the tragic stillbirth of their third child. The match between Esther and Kate and John (Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard) is seemingly picture perfect, until the girl starts displaying characteristics of a person too wise for her years.

The boom is lowered in the third act, though, when Kate discovers that Esther is really Leena, a 33-year-old Estonian woman afflicted with a rare hormonal disorder that stunts growth and causes proportional dwarfism. Taking advantage of her diminutive stature and youthful looks, the woman attempts to destroy the lives of her adoptive mother and father before the film comes to its unsettling conclusion.

With the finality of the original "Orphan" making a sequel impossible, director William Brent Bell took the story of Leena in the other direction with "Orphan: First Kill." Through the creative use of practical visual effects, Fuhrman reprises her role as Leena in a story that begins just months ahead of the events of the 2009 film, with the murderous inmate escaping the confines of an Estonian asylum and — taking advantage of her rare disorder — assuming the identity of Esther, the long-lost daughter of a rich American couple Tricia and Allen (Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland). Along with her son, Gunnar (Matthew Finlan), Tricia knows that circumstances behind Esther's story are not all that they seem, leading the mother to protect her family at all costs.

Like the first "Orphan," "Orphan: First Kill" has its share of twists woven within its script to fool its audiences, which is one of the big reasons why Stiles was interested in joining the film.