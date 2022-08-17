Orphan: First Kill's Isabelle Fuhrman And Julia Stiles On How The Unique Villain Was Brought Back - Exclusive Interview

Isabelle, was it tougher approaching the role back when you did "Orphan" from a child's vantage point or in this film 10 years later, where you play Esther or from an adult's vantage point? Since you were a young girl when making the first film, I'm wondering if you're looking at the role a bit differently now that you've grown up.

Fuhrman: My vantage point as a child when I was approaching the movie was really different than now. I had a whole team of people that helped create Esther for me and with me. As a kid, it was about doing the best I could to bring this vision to life that was in the script. It was the first movie I ever did, and working on your first film ... It's not necessarily that you can't say certain things, but it's more that you don't know.

You're treading softly and you've never been on a set before, and you don't know how much freedom you have in your character and what you can play with. Also, everyone had a very specific idea of who Esther was the first time around, so a lot of the work that I did on the character was with the dialect. "What is she feeling in this moment?" It was coming from a place of trying to understand Esther's emotional place.

This time around, I actually wanted to try and capture that again, because it's very easy to over-intellectualize something. As you get older, you understand all the intricacies of the conversations of what's being said, of what she's actually trying to do and the manipulation. Being able to find a way to marry the two — what I've learned since I've grown as a woman, as an actress, to where I was when I was a kid and to all the ideas and wisdom that I had from the original script — all came together with this cocktail to help bring Esther back for me.

I wouldn't say that one was better than the other when I was a kid or now. They were both completely different experiences. I had definitely more freedom this time around to play.