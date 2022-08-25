The Umbrella Academy's Steve Blackman Is Now Working On Hotly Anticipated Video Game Adaptation

Steve Blackman has moved far beyond his days as a writer for shows like "Bones" and "Private Practice" and is now — thanks to the global success of "The Umbrella Academy" — one of the most sought-after writers and producers in Hollywood. When he first started the project for Netflix, he knew they had something special, but he had no idea how rabid the fan base would become. He also had many boundaries to work between because of Netflix's desire that the show be universally appealing, which he found challenging at times. "There are certain shows in the superhero [genre] that are much darker," he told That Hashtag Show in 2020. "They have swearing and are R-rated. We weren't allowed to do that. So it made it a little more difficult, in a way, to sort of tell stories. To sort of hide things and do double entendre."

Thanks to a fascinating set of characters and actors to portray them, "The Umbrella Academy" is getting ready to film its fourth and final season, and Blackman is looking to the future and his next projects. After signing another multi-year deal with Netflix, he has two series in the works for the streaming service, including a space thriller and the long-awaited adaptation of a popular video game.