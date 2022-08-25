Fans Of The Umbrella Academy May Be Shocked By Bittersweet News

Posting from the official "The Umbrella Academy" Twitter account, it has been announced that not only is the series getting a Season 4, but it will be the last. That means that the show now has a clear finish line ahead of them, and considering the stakes at the end of Season 3, they will certainly have a lot to accomplish over Season 4. The Hargreeves siblings are the proverbial fish out of water in this new world, and it will be interesting to see how they react to not having the skills and abilities that have made them heroes. It will also be fascinating to see what new apocalypse is on the horizon.

Speaking with Netflix Tudum, showrunner Steve Blackman was asked what fans might expect and about the massive changes that have occurred since the Season 3 finale, to which he replied, "It certainly is. But the siblings are always up for a challenge. This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button."

He continued, "So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater." Either way, fans of "The Umbrella Academy" can rest easy knowing that they will get a chance to see another season that looks to shift the dynamic of the family.