Fans Of The Umbrella Academy May Be Shocked By Bittersweet News
The Hargreeves siblings of "The Umbrella Academy" have certainly had a rough go of it, haven't they? From the very first episode of the popular series, the family is brought together by the death of the somewhat abusive patriarch known as Sir Reginald Hargreeves. It becomes immediately apparent that the siblings have led different lives that reflect their personalities. Some have found success, some have hit rock bottom, and some appear to be locked in a holding pattern. Of course, these elements form the backbone of the interpersonal relationships, but the real draw of the series is the near-constant threat of apocalypses.
Having just recently finished Season 3, "The Umbrella Academy" has essentially hit the reset button, both figuratively and literally. Spending most of the previous season in and around an inter-dimensional hotel, it is revealed that the hotel has access to a strange and alien contraption that can reset all of existence, though it does come at a cost. Season 3 ends with the Hargreeves Siblings in a new reality and without the powers that have defined so much of their life. In other words, Season 3 definitely ended with a cliffhanger, but it looks like fans of "The Umbrella Academy" have just received some bittersweet news regarding the future of the series.
The Umbrella Academy is getting a fourth and final season
Posting from the official "The Umbrella Academy" Twitter account, it has been announced that not only is the series getting a Season 4, but it will be the last. That means that the show now has a clear finish line ahead of them, and considering the stakes at the end of Season 3, they will certainly have a lot to accomplish over Season 4. The Hargreeves siblings are the proverbial fish out of water in this new world, and it will be interesting to see how they react to not having the skills and abilities that have made them heroes. It will also be fascinating to see what new apocalypse is on the horizon.
Speaking with Netflix Tudum, showrunner Steve Blackman was asked what fans might expect and about the massive changes that have occurred since the Season 3 finale, to which he replied, "It certainly is. But the siblings are always up for a challenge. This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button."
He continued, "So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater." Either way, fans of "The Umbrella Academy" can rest easy knowing that they will get a chance to see another season that looks to shift the dynamic of the family.