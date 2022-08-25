Jessica Gao Reveals How Benedict Wong Used His Magician Skills To Improv On She-Hulk - Exclusive

Everyone knows that Benedict Wong's MCU character, Wong, is a cardholding member of the Beyhive. However, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" pulls back the curtains of Wong's pop culture education more than ever. On top of binge-watching shows that have long since left the air, though, Wong gets his magic on.

And no, we're not just talking about his actual magic. Wong hits up the magician scene during the show, and as it turns out, Benedict Wong himself is as skilled at magic as his on-screen counterpart. The great thing about "She-Hulk" is its natural ability to have episode-long cameos that make sense and add something to the show without taking away from the impact of the new characters.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, "She-Hulk" writer Jessica Gao discussed Wong's new bromance, who she wants to star in an MCU holiday special, and how Wong brought a magical flare to his role in the show.