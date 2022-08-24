Law & Order: SVU Showrunner David Graziano Addresses Kelli Giddish's Surprising Exit

Actors come and go in the "Law & Order" franchise, but some characters become such staples on their particular show that it can be difficult for fans to bid them farewell. One of those characters is Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Giddish joined the show in Season 13 in 2011 and she had stuck around consistently since then as part of Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) team of detectives investigating New York City's sex crimes. However, fans were shocked to learn Rollins will be departing the show sometime in Season 24, and the actress addressed the exit herself in an Instagram post.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," she wrote, thanking producer Dick Wolf, Hargitay and others in the Instagram post. Giddish has over a decade of "Law & Order" under her belt, and that's quite a run for one of the show's detectives. She did also guest star in a 2007 episode as a different character, long before Rollins joined the crew, per IMDb.

Reactions to Giddish's exit have been so strong that "Law & Order: SVU" showrunner David Graziano directly addressed the surprising turn of events.