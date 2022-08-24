Secret Headquarters' Michael Peña And Jesse Williams Describe The Moment Owen Wilson First Came To Set - Exclusive

Owen Wilson has a larger-than-life personality on screen, but it turns out that his off-screen persona is no different. Michael Peña recalled Wilson's introduction, saying, "The first time, he made such a big entrance. People ask me, 'What is Owen Wilson like?' I'm like, 'Exactly the way you think he's like.'"

While everyone tends to say "Don't meet your heroes," it's always nice when someone people look up to is just as lovely as fans would have guessed. "He comes in, he's got such a distinct voice, and you catch yourself watching him, and you're like, 'Wow, that's Owen Wilson doing his thing, dude, and he's really good. Wow, this is amazing,'" Peña added. "I'm a huge fan [of] 'Bottle Rocket,' 'Rushmore,' 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' and those kinds of movies."

The fun with Wilson didn't stop on set, though. Peña noted, "Going to Topgolf with Owen Wilson, you're like, 'What? This is insane. This is awesome.'" If these guys ever need a plus one to their golfing shenanigans ...

It isn't just Peña that Wilson charmed. Jesse Williams parroted Peña's sentiments. "He's a great guy, a really great guy off set, and being able to be on set with him and watch him do his thing, like Michael said, it was one of the 'aha' moments: 'Oh, wow. We're really doing this — in a cool environment,'" Williams said. "I wouldn't expect my first time working with Michael Peña or Owen Wilson would be in this style of movie, with this great group of kids where it's such a combo of genres. It all was a pretty, pretty brilliant assembly."

