Why The Addams Family Has Always Suited Christina Ricci's Personality

Though she's had no shortage of mainstream success in her career, with her distinctive looks, raw talent, and wise-beyond-her-years persona, Christina Ricci has always been a bit of an outsider in Hollywood circles. Now well into her 40s, Ricci bucked her child star status long ago, yet remains of the more well-respected actors in the game. That's in no small part the result of Ricci putting together an adult body of work that's as artistically ambitious as it is unabashedly adventurous as those of her youth.

Indeed, many of Ricci's best-known film and television projects over the years (including her current hit "Yellowjackets") might easily be deemed "offbeat" in nature. That, of course, includes the actor's breakout role as the precocious, mildly murderous pre-teen Wednesday Addams in 1991's beloved, big screen adaptation of "The Addams Family." Ricci was just 11 years old when that film was released. And despite her ongoing success as an adult, "The Addams Family" remains a legit calling card for the actor.

That being the case, Ricci fans were over the moon when it was announced she'd be appearing in Netflix's new series "Wednesday," which will put the eldest sibling of "The Addams Family" front and center for more tales of murder, mayhem, and hilarity. And in a recent interview, she made clear she was keen to return as that twisted world still appeals to her own outsider sensibilities.