The Sandman Showrunner Confirms A Wild Story Arc For Season 2

It's taken over 30 years, but the world of "The Sandman" has finally made its way into live-action for the first time. After many failed attempts, Netflix and Warner Bros. have finally found a showrunner and a writing team that can faithfully adapt Neil Gaiman's cosmic tapestry to life in the best way possible. The new series from showrunner Allan Heinberg follows Dream/Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) as he tries to rebuild his realm — called the Dreaming — after being trapped for a century by Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance). But that's a little difficult when his items of power are scattered across different realms of reality.

The show has received plenty of praise, earning itself a solid 87% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's clearly impressing audiences, with We Have a Hulk's Nicola Austin writing, "With an incredible array of performances, expansive world-building and a real reverence for the source material, Netflix has somehow achieved the unthinkable and adapted the spellbinding 'The Sandman.'"

For the moment, it's not clear if Netflix is going to renew the series for a second season — although it has a very good chance since the writers have already started working on the scripts for Season 2. All this means is that if the streaming service takes another trip to the Dreaming, production will be able to start much sooner. But the showrunner recently confirmed the wild story arc for "The Sandman" Season 2, and it would be incredibly entertaining to see it come to life.