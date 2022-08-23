Small Details You Missed In The New Official Trailer For The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

With just days to go before "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" hits Prime Video's streaming queue, the studio has gone and dropped yet another full-length trailer for fans to anxiously digest as they await the release of the show's first two episodes. These are slated to go live simultaneously in the States at 9 p.m. ET on September 1st.

The path to what is likely to be the final installment of a lengthy summer-long marketing campaign has been interesting, to say the least. For its first teaser, the streaming studio started off with a bang by scooping up a full 60-second commercial segment during the third quarter of the Super Bowl back in February. A very long promotional hiatus followed this until the summer rolled around. Since then, the teasers, trailers, and promotional clips have come at a rapid pace — presumably ending with this final, two-minute and forty-second trailer.

The newest trailer is filled with a lot of visuals. We see a montage of heroes and villains, all set to the backdrop of "Breath" by Ex Makina, which is ... an interesting choice. As always, we've dug past the initial exterior and looked for those little nuggets of interest to anyone serious about their Middle-earth experiences. So, without further ado, here are a few small details you may have missed the first time you took in the new footage.