HBO's The Idol Trailer Showcases Star-Studded Cast
Ahead of The Weeknd's "After Hours" Las Vegas stadium performance, HBO debuted a fresh and extended look at the upcoming glitzy Hollywood drama "The Idol." The show stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and the superstar has collaborated with "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim as one of the revolutionary minds behind the production. Tesfaye's signature style will be felt throughout "The Idol" as co-creator, co-writer, and executive producer, expanding on his role as the character Tedros (via Deadline).
Though a release date is still unconfirmed, a report from The Star details filming on "The Idol" was set to complete amidst The Weeknd's worldwide "After Hours til Dawn" tour, leaving the series in post-production. HBO recently unveiled even more "The Idol" footage while highlighting other key players in its lineup, including a first look at "The Last of Us". The reel lists a "coming soon" date for "The Idol," suggesting a late 2022 premiere. Additionally, the new "The Idol" trailer shows that the high stakes party series will have its fair share of laughs with a cast that includes several comedy favorites and pop stars.
Who's in the cast of The Idol?
As revealed in the trailer, "The Idol" features an extensive cast, including previous Sam Levinson collaborator Hari Nef ("Assassination Nation"). Also in the bunch are "Schitt's Creek" favorite Dan Levy and "Hacks" star Jane Adams delivering the thematic through line: "That's sex. That's what we're selling." Lily-Rose Depp co-stars alongside Tesfaye as the ravenous "angel" Jocelyn, inciting bliss and chaos anytime they unite in L.A.'s club scene.
The Weeknd won't be the only musical sensation, with Troye Sivan looking tearfully innocent and the mysterious shaded Moses Sumney. "Bodies Bodies Bodies" breakout Rachel Sennott will add to the chaotic disarray and brainwashed cult element. The trailer further name drops Suzanna Son, Jennie Ruby Jane (of hit k-pop group BLACKPINK), acclaimed horror director Eli Roth, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria. "The Idol" will also include one of the final filmed performances of Anne Heche before her death.
This blend of musical talent with side-splitting comedians could make for a unique experience. Be sure to check back for the official release date of HBO's "The Idol."