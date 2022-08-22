HBO's The Idol Trailer Showcases Star-Studded Cast

As revealed in the trailer, "The Idol" features an extensive cast, including previous Sam Levinson collaborator Hari Nef ("Assassination Nation"). Also in the bunch are "Schitt's Creek" favorite Dan Levy and "Hacks" star Jane Adams delivering the thematic through line: "That's sex. That's what we're selling." Lily-Rose Depp co-stars alongside Tesfaye as the ravenous "angel" Jocelyn, inciting bliss and chaos anytime they unite in L.A.'s club scene.

The Weeknd won't be the only musical sensation, with Troye Sivan looking tearfully innocent and the mysterious shaded Moses Sumney. "Bodies Bodies Bodies" breakout Rachel Sennott will add to the chaotic disarray and brainwashed cult element. The trailer further name drops Suzanna Son, Jennie Ruby Jane (of hit k-pop group BLACKPINK), acclaimed horror director Eli Roth, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria. "The Idol" will also include one of the final filmed performances of Anne Heche before her death.

This blend of musical talent with side-splitting comedians could make for a unique experience. Be sure to check back for the official release date of HBO's "The Idol."