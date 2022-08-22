Michelle Monaghan Revealed The Most Exhausting Part Of Playing Twins On Echoes

Upon realizing that she'd landed the roles of identical twin sisters on the Netflix miniseries "Echoes," actress Michelle Monaghan apparently had two distinct reactions. As she explained during this In Creative Company YouTube clip, "I really was excited at the prospect of being able to play dual roles," she said, but then added, "And also the second I said yes, I went 'Oh my god now I really have to do this.'"

As it turns out, Monaghan was indeed stepping into one of the most challenging parts in a career that includes major roles in "Gone Baby Gone" and the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. Because Gina and Leni aren't just your average twins. These twins actually trade lives every year on their birthday. They secretly trade one twin's big-city high life for the other twin's low-key country life, also swapping husbands and then keeping their double lives carefully concealed. But then, one of the twins mysteriously vanishes, causing their meticulously planned annual masquerade to spin wildly, dangerously out of control. Of course, playing even one starring role in a major miniseries can be taxing for most actors. But as Monaghan says, there's something about playing twins on a production that is more tiring than usual.