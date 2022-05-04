Michelle Monaghan And Sophia Banks Discuss Their Female-Fronted Action-Thriller Black Site - Exclusive Interview

Were there any particular challenges you had to overcome with the pandemic that you had to get creative with?

Banks: So many. We filmed it on a –

Monaghan: Budget.

Banks: Exactly, budget. It took a lot of our budget. There was a two-week quarantine to get into Australia, which meant ... Michelle and I had a week or two before some of the actors [started] arriving. Then, right before we started filming, there was a breakout in Sydney. Our DP got locked down there, [and] actors. We spent a lot of time. We had an incredible cast, and Michelle and I worked together with Jason [Clarke], with Jai [Courtney], with everybody on making sure we knew what we were doing when we arrived on set, because we knew we didn't have much time.

Monaghan: Yeah. Also, as filming crews will tell you, the last two years have been ... Obviously, the industry's been very challenged in terms of how things get made. It requires an extra level of investment from all the creatives. And when you have a limited amount of time, say 26 days — and as Sophia so aptly said, a very small window for rehearsal or anything like that — it requires cast and the directors to work on the weekends once they're in person. It's unusual to have a cast that was as invested as this one was. We spent hours during our lunch breaks after we got them shooting, and our weekends, doing all the training that would normally take place prior to shooting. That would be part of pre-production, but we had a limited time for pre-production.

That was a huge challenge because if you can imagine, it's such a physical film. We were learning a lot of things on the fly. Thankfully, we had an incredible stunt team that was really astute that was available to us essentially 24/7. Sophia gave us everything that we needed. Because we're serious actors, too. We really want to do these scenes.

That's part of my love of action. It's like, if I don't want to do the action, the actual action, then there's no point in actually doing an action film for myself. I'm an adrenaline junkie. I love getting to learn the combinations, and I love to be able to sell it. As an audience, I love to watch action films. I want it to be fun, and I want it to feel real. That was among our biggest challenges. [It] wasn't a little indie drama that we were making in a pandemic, but it was a full-fledged indie action film, so there were a number of different challenges that presented themselves. And I think we pulled it off.