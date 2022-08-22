The Boys Star Antony Starr Seemingly Confirms Some Awesome Season 4 News

For its first three seasons, Amazon's smash hit "The Boys" has taken viewers into a politically volatile alternate-Earth future where a cadre of wildly uncontrollable, mega-powered superheroes basically do whatever their particular power and popularity rating lets them get away with. Chief among the many exotically super-charged Supes on the series, the so-far invincible Homelander (Antony Starr) has proven himself to be capable of astonishing feats of on-camera heroism and equally mind-boggling off-camera deeds of unadulterated evil. So, like many of the other publicly adored Supes, when not putting on a show of strength or taking selfies with fans, Homelander is super bad when he wants to be. As for critical acclaim, the show's first season had Vanity Fair declaring: "'The Boys' superhero cynicism is perfect for 2020."

Mounting a long-shot resistance to the Supes throughout the series' first three seasons is a ragtag band of ostensibly normal humans led by Karl Urban's vengeance-driven Billy Butcher. Having recently tapped into a black-market version of the drug that gives the superheroes their wide variety of powers, Butcher and his crew have now somewhat leveled the playing ground but still face an uphill struggle against the Supes' corrupt reign. With fans impatiently awaiting updates about what's next for "The Boys," a recent tweet from Starr appears to confirm some very good news about the show's Season 4.