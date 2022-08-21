Why Evie From The Invitation Looks So Familiar

If you're fan of 2019's "Ready or Not," decadent vampire movies, folk horror, gothic horror, dinner mystery theater, and films that explore one of the most alternately mystifying and chilling elements of modern society — that is, the super (super) rich — then you'd be remiss not to check out Jessica M. Thompson's upcoming "The Invitation."

Not to be confused with Karyn Kusama's 2015 film by the same name (per IMDb), Thompson's tale centers around a young woman who, after losing her mother and seeking out a previously unknown cousin, is swept up into a world of wealth, mystery, luxury, and terror. If the trailer is any indication, "The Invitation" promises to return the formerly fearsome and fabulous undead to their former gory, gothic glory, an admirable (if potentially futile) intention in the wake of whatever "The Twilight Saga" did to those same reputations. The film is adorned with palatial estates, extravagant gowns and parties, and crystal goblets filled with freshly drawn blood à la "Interview with the Vampire."

In addition to all kinds of twisted hedonism, Thompson's film contains more than one familiar face — including that of its initially naive protagonist, Evie.