Secret Headquarters' Owen Wilson Jokes About How Rel Schulman And Henry Joost Roasted Him On Set - Exclusive

On what draws Wilson to these larger-than-life superhero genre roles and the highlights of working on these projects, the actor said, "Well, with this one, it was getting the script. I remember some of the scenes that rang true to me — the stuff about being a kid and your first crush and fitting in with your friends — so much so that I actually read them to my two boys."

The great thing about "Secret Headquarters" is its appeal for all generations. Wilson added about his own kids, "It was interesting seeing them get caught up in the story. I took that as a very good sign, and ... I don't know; it felt like a fresh take on the superhero genre."

Schulman praised Wilson, saying, "We've been loving Owen Wilson movies for so long. We've been saying ourselves, 'How come no one's putting this guy in a tight, form-fitting superhero suit?" Are they missing something?'" Wilson joked, "Unfortunately, you're going to get the answer." Joost responded with, "Yes," while Schulman added, "The answer turns out to be a little difficult." Wilson lightly roasted himself, noting, "The answer turns out to be less carbs."