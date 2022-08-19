Sex Education Season 4 Adds A Schitt's Creek Star We've All Missed

Seems like only yesterday we were just getting to know the industrious Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and his eclectic cast of sex-curious classmates. In fact, it's been a few years since Otis began his educational side hustle in the halls of Moordale Secondary School. And over the course of the show's ensuing three season run, things have gotten exceedingly complicated for most of the central players on Netflix's low-key hit dramedy "Sex Education." It's safe to assume they'll only get more complicated moving forward.

That's in large part because Moordale officially closed its doors at the end of Season 3, leaving Otis and his mates to seek educational prospects elsewhere, and thus ensuring an influx of new characters for the already green-lit fourth season of "Sex Education." As fans of the show know, new faces will be more than a little necessary as a handful of series stars will not be returning for the new season (via Deadline). Those fans can take heart knowing the "Sex Education" casting team is pulling out some serious stops in bringing new blood to the series, and have just tapped one of the stars of the smash-hit, Emmy-winning comedy "Schitt's Creek" for a recurring role in Season 4. Here's which one.