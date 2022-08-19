She-Hulk Fans Can Expect To See More Of This Hilarious Marvel Gag

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Episode 1 ("A Normal Amount of Rage") is very connected to the rest of the MCU. There are lots of fun easter eggs, calls to the past, and foreshadows for upcoming projects in the cinematic universe.

Since Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is heavily featured in this episode, there are lots of mentions of former Avengers like Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Bruce tells Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) that he and Tony spent time at the Mexican hideaway during the Blip, which also features an old, destroyed Iron Man helmet. Bruce also mentions how Natasha used to sing him a lullaby to get the Hulk to settle back into his human form. Luckily, we find out that Jen doesn't have an alter-ego, so she won't need anyone singing her songs or gently touching her hand.

But perhaps the best mention of a former Avengers is that of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who Jen seems to be a little obsessed with. She talks about the issue of Steve's virginity, a conversation that has long plagued the MCU fandom. Jen eventually gets Bruce to admit that Steve is not a virgin, resulting in Episode 1's best line, "CAPTAIN AMERICA FU—!" For viewers watching who loved that moment, it's far from over.