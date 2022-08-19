Nicolas Cage Is About To Get An Exciting National Treasure 3 Delivery

Almost two full decades have come and gone since Disney scored an unexpected hit in the history-centric blockbuster "National Treasure." Set largely in Philadelphia, the film finds Nicolas Cage portraying Benjamin Franklin Gates, a daredevil "treasure protector" who, along with a team of skilled allies, endeavors to both find and safely secure the Templar Treasure. That endeavor fueled arguably one of the more thrilling — and profoundly entertaining — adventure films since "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

"National Treasure" also became one of 2004's biggest box office draws (via Box Office Mojo), which understandably led Disney bosses to green-light a sequel. "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" dawned in 2007 and proved every bit as popular, outperforming even its predecessor at the worldwide box office (via Box Office Mojo). Given the success of the first two films, it seemed Disney had stumbled upon a bonafide franchise property, with fans presuming a third "National Treasure" movie was all but a certainty.

Fast-forward 15 years, and many are still desperately hoping that a Nicolas Cage-fronted "National Treasure 3" might one day happen. Given Cage's own comments on the topic during a Reddit AMA and the fact that Disney has forged ahead with a "National Treasure" series on Disney+ sans the franchise star, those prospects seemed dim at best even just months ago. But there may be some good news on the horizon for both Cage and fans of the franchise.