Chicago Fire Is Adding A New Member To Firehouse 51 For Season 11

"Chicago Fire" is heading into Season 11, and we left off on a major cliffhanger. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) are about to have their wedding night ruined as opioid dealer Thomas Campbell (Eric Slater) pulls up near their cabin, ready to cause trouble. While it's almost certain that Stella and Severide make it out alive, the season opener is sure to be full of drama and a major fight scene.

We also expect to get answers to some lingering Season 10 questions, like where does Brettsey stand? Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) kinda-sorta broke up in the finale, with their fate in the air. With Spencer exiting the series after Episode 200, we don't have high hopes for Brettsey to continue their relationship off-screen. Season 11 will likely involve us watching Brett move on and focus more on her paramedicine endeavor.

Perhaps she'll find love in a new Firehouse 51 team member later down the line. Based on a new "Chicago Fire" fan photo from the set, a mystery man is joining 51.