Chicago Fire Is Adding A New Member To Firehouse 51 For Season 11
"Chicago Fire" is heading into Season 11, and we left off on a major cliffhanger. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) are about to have their wedding night ruined as opioid dealer Thomas Campbell (Eric Slater) pulls up near their cabin, ready to cause trouble. While it's almost certain that Stella and Severide make it out alive, the season opener is sure to be full of drama and a major fight scene.
We also expect to get answers to some lingering Season 10 questions, like where does Brettsey stand? Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) kinda-sorta broke up in the finale, with their fate in the air. With Spencer exiting the series after Episode 200, we don't have high hopes for Brettsey to continue their relationship off-screen. Season 11 will likely involve us watching Brett move on and focus more on her paramedicine endeavor.
Perhaps she'll find love in a new Firehouse 51 team member later down the line. Based on a new "Chicago Fire" fan photo from the set, a mystery man is joining 51.
Jake Lockett looks to be joining Chicago Fire
A "Chicago Fire" fan recently shared a post on their Instagram, posing with two actors from the series. One is Miranda Rae Mayo, and the other is Jake Lockett, who was tagged in the post. Lockett is wearing a traditional dark gray Firehouse 51 T-shirt and charcoal slacks. It appears that another firefighter is being added to the bunch, but we can't be sure if it's a permanent gig or a temporary one. We've seen plenty of floaters in the Chicago Fire Department make their way through 51 and move on after one or a few episodes.
Lockett has had many one-off appearances in popular TV series like "Masters of Sex," "Hawaii Five-0," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Community," and "NCIS: Los Angeles." The actor's addition to "Chicago Fire" has not been officially announced, so we can expect Lockett's part in the series to be shorter. Occasionally, a character on the series appears for one episode before coming back in a later season full-time. This recently happened for Mason (Chris Mansa), who had a one-off in Season 9 but came back as a recurring character in Season 10.