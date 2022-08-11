Fan Photo Appears To Answer Chicago Fire Season 11's Big Severide Question

The Season 10 finale of "Chicago Fire" was a doozy. We said goodbye to Brettsey (we think); we bid a necessary farewell to Emma (Caitlin Carver) and witnessed the long-anticipated Stellaride wedding. There were a few hiccups on the way to the altar, but the ceremony and reception went off without a hitch. Of course, no one expected the episode to end in wonderland, as there has to be some sort of cliffhanger in a Dick Wolf production.

Just as Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) arrive at the former's family cabin, a mysterious pickup truck pulls up outside. This is almost certainly Thomas Campbell (Eric Slater), out to get Severide for shaking up his opioids business and killing one of his men. Revenge is the name of the game, as Campbell certainly isn't at the cabin to talk to Severide; he's there to take him out — with Stella possibly collateral damage. Will Stellaride survive the night? We've finally got some answers.