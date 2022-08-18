Grease Will Have A Charitable Theatrical Run In Honor Of The Late Olivia Newton-John
AMC Theaters are taking moviegoers back to the '50s with a return trip to Rydell High School to honor "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John. The Australian singer-turned-actor, whose career shot into the stratosphere when she took on the role of Sandy Olsson in the 1978 big-screen adaption of the Broadway musical, died on August 8, 2022, at age 73. While Newton-John's official cause of death was not given by her husband, John Easterling, in the announcement of her passing, the music and movie icon was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and stayed in remission after treatment until the disease returned first in 2014, and then again in 2017.
First known for recording such classic hits as "If Not For You," "I Honestly Love You," "Please Mr. Please," and "If You Love Me, Let Me Know," Newton-John's breakthrough role in Hollywood came with "Grease," starring opposite John Travolta. In the film, Sandy, who moved to California with her family from Australia, tries to fit into the greaser culture in 1959 after having a fling with bad boy Danny Zuko (Travolta) in the summer months before their senior year at Rydell High. The film spawned such monster hits as "You're the One That I Want," which was a duet between Newton-John and Travolta, as well as Newton-John's new original tune "Hopelessly Devoted to You."
While Newton-John's star continued to rise after "Grease" with roles in such movies as "Xanadu" (which produced the hit title track, as well as "Magic"), and smash hits like the fitness anthem "Physical," Newton-John was forever associated with "Grease," and frequently took part in cast and crew reunions for the film's landmark anniversaries. Now, 44 years after the film first hit the big screen, AMC Theaters has announced that it will honor Newton-John's memory in a poignant way.
AMC CEO says part of their Grease ticket sales will go to breast cancer research
AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said in a tweet Thursday, August 18 (via Variety) that the theater chain will play "Grease" beginning Friday, August 19, at 135 of its locations nationwide, with part of proceeds going to fund the battle against breast cancer. "To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen," Aron wrote in his tweet. "An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research."
According to Box Office Mojo, "Grease," during its original theatrical run and thanks to subsequent re-releases over the decades, has earned more than $190 million domestically. Combined with a take of $206 million in foreign markets over the years, the film's worldwide tally currently stands at $396.2 million. Adjusting its box office take for inflation, Box Office Mojo ranks "Grease" at No. 28 on the list of the highest-grossing films of all time.
Born in England and relocating to Australia with family as a child, Olivia Newton-John became a symbol of pride Down Under because of her career achievements and dedication to breast cancer treatment and research. Deadline reported that Newton-John would be receiving a state funeral in Australia, an honor usually reserved for dignitaries in the country. The trade publication reported that Newton-John will also be memorialized at a private ceremony in Southern California, where she passed away.