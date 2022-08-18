Grease Will Have A Charitable Theatrical Run In Honor Of The Late Olivia Newton-John

AMC Theaters are taking moviegoers back to the '50s with a return trip to Rydell High School to honor "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John. The Australian singer-turned-actor, whose career shot into the stratosphere when she took on the role of Sandy Olsson in the 1978 big-screen adaption of the Broadway musical, died on August 8, 2022, at age 73. While Newton-John's official cause of death was not given by her husband, John Easterling, in the announcement of her passing, the music and movie icon was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and stayed in remission after treatment until the disease returned first in 2014, and then again in 2017.

First known for recording such classic hits as "If Not For You," "I Honestly Love You," "Please Mr. Please," and "If You Love Me, Let Me Know," Newton-John's breakthrough role in Hollywood came with "Grease," starring opposite John Travolta. In the film, Sandy, who moved to California with her family from Australia, tries to fit into the greaser culture in 1959 after having a fling with bad boy Danny Zuko (Travolta) in the summer months before their senior year at Rydell High. The film spawned such monster hits as "You're the One That I Want," which was a duet between Newton-John and Travolta, as well as Newton-John's new original tune "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

While Newton-John's star continued to rise after "Grease" with roles in such movies as "Xanadu" (which produced the hit title track, as well as "Magic"), and smash hits like the fitness anthem "Physical," Newton-John was forever associated with "Grease," and frequently took part in cast and crew reunions for the film's landmark anniversaries. Now, 44 years after the film first hit the big screen, AMC Theaters has announced that it will honor Newton-John's memory in a poignant way.