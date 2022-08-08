Olivia Newton-John Once Revealed What Things Were Really Like On The Set Of Grease

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of music and movie icon Olivia Newton-John, whose death was announced on Monday, August 8. While the cause of death wasn't immediately revealed by her husband, John Easterling, Newton-John was battling breast cancer for a third time after the disease resurfaced in 2017.

Apart from a stellar music career that included the hits "I Honestly Love You," "If Not For You," "Have You Never Been Mellow," "Please Mr. Please," "Magic," and "Physical," Newton-John became a movie icon in 1978 when she starred opposite John Travolta in the big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical "Grease." Playing Sandy Olsson, an innocent Australian student who relocates with her family to California, the new girl in town struggles to find her place as a high school senior in 1959 after she experiences a summer romance with bad boy greaser Danny Zuko (Travolta).

"Grease" became a massive hit with audiences after its release, and today it still ranks as one of the 30 highest-grossing films of all-time, with its initial box office tally adjusted for inflation. "Grease" also bolstered Newton-John's music profile, providing her with a major platform to perform hits like "You're the One That I Want" with Travolta, "Summer Nights" with the core cast, and the solo tune "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

"Grease" has had tremendous staying power since its initial release nearly 45 years ago, and to celebrate the film's enduring popularity, several cast members including Newton-John, Travolta, Didi Conn, and director Randal Kleiser have often reunited for the film's landmark anniversaries and special "sing-along" events. Clearly the cast and crew members have enjoyed being in each other's company over the years, and Newton-John shared in 2019 her recollections of being on the film's set.