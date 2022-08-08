The Devastating Death Of Olivia Newton-John

"Grease" star and legendary 70s and 80s songstress Olivia Newton-John has died at 73, according to TMZ. According to the outlet, the actress's husband, John Easterling, confirmed her passing happened at their Southern California ranch on August 8, 2022. On Newton-John's official Facebook page, the cause of death was revealed.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the post begins. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, according to People. She went into remission before the disease came back in 2013. According to Fox News, she would go into remission once more when the cancer resurfaced in 2017. The disease had metastasized to her lower back and moved into Stage IV.