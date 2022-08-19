Locke & Key EPs Carlton Cuse And Meredith Averill Share Their 'Bittersweet' Feelings About The Show's End - Exclusive

Even though filming wrapped last fall, Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill are still excited to talk about "Locke & Key," reflecting their satisfaction with the way the series turned out. At the same time, they both indicated they'll miss the creative fulfillment and close relationships they built while making the series.

"It's bittersweet because it's been a world that I've loved living in and that's the end of our tale," Averill summed up. "But I'm immensely proud of everything that we did ... I have zero regrets, and I am looking forward to whatever's next, but I feel like I'm immensely proud of everything that we accomplished [and] also that we've had the support of ['Locke & Key' comic writer and illustrator, respectively,] Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez throughout it all. We've been able to do our own version of it, but their support feels like the highest compliment that we could have been paid."

Cuse agreed, noting, "I'm sad that it's over because every time you make a show, you build a world on screen, but then you also build a world behind the scenes, and this has been a really special one ... That's the part that's hard. I'm very happy with the arc of the show that Meredith and I constructed and that we have this 28-episode story that goes from beginning to end."

Cuse also added that he hoped new viewers would continue to find the show far into the future. "I really hope people who have been watching it will enjoy the ending, [and] I really do hope there's a whole other group of people who will be like, 'Yeah, I think I'm going to check that out and start in,'" Cuse shared. "It's pretty addictive, and it ultimately ends up as a very rewarding watch."

All three seasons of "Locke & Key" are available on Netflix.