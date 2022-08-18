David E. Kelley's New Series Avalon Just Landed A Lead You'll Scream Over

When David E. Kelley is not raising a family with wife Michelle Pfeiffer, he remains one of the most successful producers in television. The writer, who created the legal comedy-drama "Ally McBeal" became known later in life for uniting some of the most impressive actors of our time (via IMDb). "Big Little Lies" is based on the Liane Moriarty book of the same name and stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley — among many others. A complicated murder mystery wrapped up in grief and trauma, the HBO series went on for two seasons, though it seems unlikely to continue with no 3rd season in the works.

But Kelley is not resting on his laurels. There seems to be no television series that the director is unwilling to invest in. In addition to adapting "The Lincoln Lawyer" for television, Kelley is at it again, creating yet another mysterious world. Titled "Avalon," the Kelley series is adapted from the Michael Connelly short story of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Though details are just as mysterious as the subject matter, one big name has just been added to the cast list.