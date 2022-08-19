The Best Episode Of Futurama According To 26% Of Fans We Polled

Over its multi-network, multi-format spanning run, "Futurama" has produced a number of memorable episodes which have stuck with its fans over the years. There's "I Dated a Robot," where Fry (Billy West) falls in love with and dates a bootleg version of Lucy Liu (who voices herself in the episode). There's "Leela's Homeworld," where the titular heroine (Katey Sagal) discovers that she's not an orphan after all.

It's impossible to forget "Where No Fan Has Gone Before," which reunited the living cast of "Star Trek" and forced the Planet Express gang to live through a never-ending science-fiction convention as they try to rescue the actors from a powerful higher being called Melllvar. And "A Flight To Remember," where a spaceship modeled after the Titanic — and captained by Zapp Brannigan (West) — runs into a similar problem with a black hole, ruining Bender's (John DiMaggio) relationship with a highfalutin countess. Whether you like a lot of emotion, nerdy science-fiction jokes, or worldbuilding, "Futurama" likely has an episode that'll make you smile.

But which episode of Futurama stands head and shoulders above the rest as the very best, according to our readers? We polled 616 members of our American audience and asked them. A fairly sizable chunk picked this notorious, heartrending episode as the best of the pack.