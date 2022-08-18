Lord Of The Rings Fans Need To Buckle Up For A Future Filled With Even More Tolkien Movies

The future seems brighter than ever for "Lord of the Rings" fans. September 2022 will see the debut of Amazon Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," a prequel series that will explore the Second Age of Middle-earth, roughly some millennia before Frodo Baggins was whisked away on a journey to bring down the nefarious Sauron. Though details are slim on the show, fans can expect to see the origins of iconic characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry). "The Rings of Power" is a massive bet for Amazon, which has already invested a billion dollars into it (via Vanity Fair).

Amazon naturally gained confidence in the endeavor after director Peter Jackson managed to do the impossible by bringing J.R.R. Tolkien's books to life with his live-action adaptations that dominated the box office in the 2000s and 2010s (via Box Office Mojo). No Tolkien-related project has hit the big screen since 2014's Warner Bros. produced "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies." That will change a decade later when the film studio releases the animated "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" into cinemas.

Up until recently, the future of Tolkien's majestical Middle-earth seemed limited in projects, relegated to a streaming series and animated film. That is until now, as "Lord of the Rings" fans can anticipate a steady dose of Middle-earth in their future pop culture diet.