Summer Camp Island's Julia Pott Just Tweeted What All Creators Are Thinking About HBO Max

Things are understandably tense for anyone working on an HBO Max project since newly christened Warner Bros. Discovery President David Zaslav took the helm. With the cancellation of "Batgirl," which cost $90 million to make and was nearly finished, creators attached to the popular platform are likely worried their project is next.

"Summer Camp Island," created by Julia Pott, is a charming cartoon series featuring the friendship of an elephant and hedgehog as they spend their days at a phenomenal summer camp populated with all sorts of fantastical individuals and creatures. Unfortunately, it looks like "Summer Camp Island" has not survived Zaslav's culling.

According to Deadline, several animated television and unscripted series have been entirely scrapped from HBO Max's catalog. These include the aforementioned show, but others like "Infinity Train," "Uncle Grandpa," and "Victor and Valentino" are also causalities of Warner Bros. Discovery's most recent purge. The newly formed company clarified its decision by saying, "As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms." So what are Pott's thoughts on the matter?