Summer Camp Island's Julia Pott Just Tweeted What All Creators Are Thinking About HBO Max
Things are understandably tense for anyone working on an HBO Max project since newly christened Warner Bros. Discovery President David Zaslav took the helm. With the cancellation of "Batgirl," which cost $90 million to make and was nearly finished, creators attached to the popular platform are likely worried their project is next.
"Summer Camp Island," created by Julia Pott, is a charming cartoon series featuring the friendship of an elephant and hedgehog as they spend their days at a phenomenal summer camp populated with all sorts of fantastical individuals and creatures. Unfortunately, it looks like "Summer Camp Island" has not survived Zaslav's culling.
According to Deadline, several animated television and unscripted series have been entirely scrapped from HBO Max's catalog. These include the aforementioned show, but others like "Infinity Train," "Uncle Grandpa," and "Victor and Valentino" are also causalities of Warner Bros. Discovery's most recent purge. The newly formed company clarified its decision by saying, "As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms." So what are Pott's thoughts on the matter?
Summer Camp Island creator feels like HBO Max threw away five years of work
Taking to Twitter, "Summer Camp Island" creator Julia Pott let her frustrations known with Warner Bros. Discovery's axing of her show and its removal from HBO Max. She tweeted, "We worked for 5 years to make 100 episodes of animation. We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard-working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO MAX just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing!" She continued and said that she and her team created 20 linear episodes during the pandemic that are beautiful and that she will not rest until fans get a chance to see them, despite this most recent news.
This must have been a complete shock to Pott and the rest of the "Summer Camp Island" team. Pop Culture reported that Season 6 of the show had been delayed three days before its premiere, which was initially supposed to be on June 9. Cartoon Network announced the schedule shift on Twitter, which said that the final season of "Summer Camp Island" will come in 2023 and noted that timing is tricky. However, it seems like a decision was made in the last two months to completely abandon "Summer Camp Island" altogether, which has to be a heartbreaking blow to those involved with the project. Hopefully, Pott will be able to work some of the magic that is found in her show, and fans of the series will get a chance to see the final season of "Summer Camp Island."