Tim Roth On The Connection Between The MCU's Abomination And His Latest Film Resurrection - Exclusive

When Tim Roth was presented with the role of Blonksy in "The Incredible Hulk," he felt it was a great opportunity to do a movie his sons would like. "It was really weird when they came to me [with 'The Incredible Hulk'] and they said, 'Would you fancy doing this?'" Roth remembered. "Actually, there's a connection with 'Resurrection.' Originally, I did it for my kids. I thought, 'Hilarious, dad's a monster.' I thought, 'It's cool,' and they roll their eyes. 'Resurrection' was the same ..."

In fact, it seems Roth felt "Resurrection" was pretty weird too. In the movie, Roth plays David, a man who shows up after his ex-flame Margaret (Rebecca Hall) has constructed a structured life far removed from the strange affair they had 20 years ago. "This script landed and I had to sit down and read it. I was like, 'Okay, what is this?'" Roth shared. "I told [my son] about it. He said, 'Give it to me.' I gave it to him and he read it and said, 'Yep, you're doing that. No worries.' And that was it. I had literally no say in the matter."

Due to his kids' strong opinions, Roth can draw a straight line from "The Incredible Hulk" to "Resurrection." "My kids decided that I was doing Marvel in the first place, because they existed. Now they make the choices," Roth noted. "They make choices about my work because I don't know horror movies. I don't know that genre. I haven't done them, but they love it. They went, 'Dad, you're doing it' [about 'Resurrection']. I made the call and there I am. That's kind of fun."

"Resurrection" is currently available in theaters and on-demand and will be coming to Shudder in November.