Tim Roth Talks Starring In The Horror Film Resurrection, Collaborating With Quentin Tarantino, And More - Exclusive Interview

We know what Rebecca's character wants, but it's less clear what David wants. He's slippery. How did you understand his motivations?

It's something you do with the director, go to all the whys and the wherefores and all that stuff we decide, and then that's for us — so you're not allowed to know that. But we did; we had our game plan. We knew his motivations. We knew all of that stuff. But ostensibly, he's there to help her, and it's worrying the way she's behaving. He's brought her a gift, and he doesn't understand why she's being so ungrateful. Maybe she needs help reminding her that she should be grateful — so sick.

The movie is about a woman who's being gaslit, but did you view your character as a victim or a victimizer?

Oh, that's for you guys [to decide]. That's one of them. Listen, that is for you guys. That's what's interesting about the piece. I definitely had my opinion about it, that's for sure.

But no — what's interesting, and it is one of those things with the good new filmmakers, is that the audience goes on a journey and they work alongside us. They will be asking that question, "Okay, wait a minute. Does he ... Or is she ... " and so on. That's the fun of it. That's the game of it. If we answered all the questions and covered everything in music, so you knew what to feel, we wouldn't be getting anywhere.

One of the movie's big themes revolves around motherhood and how you keep your children safe. As a parent yourself, is that a theme that spoke to you?

Yeah, but from my side of it, as you know — spoiler alert — his personal motherhood is off on another planet somewhere ... I don't think he's a great parent. Let me say that: I really don't think he makes a great parent. I don't think he's good parent material. I think he thinks he is.

He's not really a parent. He adopted. He's a foster parent and he's been looking after someone else's child for ... Okay, spoiler alert.