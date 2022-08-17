Jason Blum Teases Insidious 5 With New Patrick Wilson Image

"Insidious 5" not only marks a return to a focus on the Lambert family from the original two movies, but it will also be the directorial debut of star Patrick Wilson. Wilson portrayed Josh Lambert in 2010's "Insidious" and 2013's "Insidious: Chapter 2," but the next two sequels mainly turned their focus to demonologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) and her adventures before helping the Lamberts.

Now Wilson is taking the helm for a sequel that will focus on the Lambert family, years after the events of the original film, with Josh dropping his son Dalton off at college, only to find past demons may not be as far in the past as they imagined, per Deadline. The original picture introduced us to The Further, a nightmare realm filled with demons. It's there that Josh has to go to save his son.

Not much else is known about the film, though it will also include original stars Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins, who portray Renai and Dalton Lambert, respectively. The franchise is still under the Blumhouse banner, and producer Jason Blum took to social media to tease the upcoming installment of the massive "Insidious" franchise, which is set for release on July 7, 2023.