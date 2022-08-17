The Book Of Boba Fett Stunt Coordinator J.J. Dashnaw Celebrates Working With Temuera Morrison - Exclusive

Perhaps one of the more surprising stories in pop culture is that of Boba Fett. The armored bounty hunter gained a cult following in the early 1980s, even though his appearances in the original "Star Wars" trilogy were extremely limited and he seemed to meet his demise after falling into a Sarlacc pit in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." Nonetheless, the character's popularity endured. But it wasn't until the prequel trilogy film "Star Wars: Episode II — The Clone Wars" that he appeared in a live-action "Star Wars" movie again, this time as a young boy.

"The Clone Wars" marked another milestone: the first appearance of actor Temuera Morrison in the "Star Wars" franchise. Morrison portrayed Jango Fett, who acted as Boba's father even though Boba was actually his clone. Given that genetic reality, Morrison has also been tapped to play the adult version of Boba ever since the 2002 movie was released. The character wasn't seen in live-action again until the second season of the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" in 2020, which led directly to his very own spin-off, "The Book of Boba Fett," in 2021. The series fills in much of Boba's recent history while also following his decision to take over the throne vacated by Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine.

It's a story full of action and adventure that brings a whole new dimension to the character. The person responsible for designing that action was stunt coordinator J.J. Dashnaw, who also served as Morrison's stunt double when Boba Fett was in full armor. In a conversation with Looper, Dashnaw discussed working with Morrison and how he felt when he put on Fett's iconic costume.