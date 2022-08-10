The Book Of Boba Fett Stunt Coordinator J.J. Dashnaw Talks Creating Stunts Fit For A Galaxy Far, Far Away - Exclusive Interview

How did you get involved with "The Book of Boba Fett"?

I actually was on vacation in Florida. I'm privileged to work for [Robert Rodriguez, who executive produced and directed several episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett,"] since "Spy Kids 2," and he asked me if I wanted to come aboard and be a part of this project. Without hesitation, I said, "of course," and it started from there. I was very, very excited and thrilled to be able to have this opportunity.

Were you a fan of "Star Wars" and the stunt work of the movies and the shows before being hired for the series?

Absolutely. It's pretty hard not to be a "Star Wars" fan, and it's such an amazing show with "Mandalorian." So as much excitement as there is, there's also a little pressure to continue to make the show better. That's always what our main focus is, to try to make the show the best that we can and to make sure that it [represents] the vision of our writers and [keeps] everything true to what the "Star Wars" world is and what all the rules are. It was an amazing opportunity for me, and I've been able to learn so much. The professionals we get to work with on set are pretty amazing.

There's so much history there, too. What kind of research do you do to make sure the stunts in the show honor what came before, especially for Boba Fett?

You think you know a lot about "Star Wars," but there's so many other different rules and things you need to learn as far as [for example] these lasers — they shoot, there's no recoil, and us as stunt people who're used to firing weapons and having to pretend like there's recoil. The way that certain characters move, you got to learn that [and] come up with what kind of action works best knowing that. I'm still learning all these rules, and it makes coming to work that much more fun.