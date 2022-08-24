The On-Set Moment That Made Andor's Kyle Soller Drop His Coffee

"Andor," the latest "Star Wars" series to arrive on Disney+, is set five years before the events of "Rogue One," in which Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a ragtag bunch of fighters steal the Death Star plans from a base on Scarif. It will therefore not only focus on Andor's journey to becoming a full-blown revolutionary but also touch on the history of the Rebel Alliance during the era between "Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" and "Episode IV – A New Hope," when the Empire rules the galaxy with an iron fist.

Andor is joined by the likes of Stellan Skarsgård's mysterious Luthen Rael, Forest Whitaker's Saw Gererra, and Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma, a senator who starts the revolution and is clearly going to be a key figure in Andor's transformation into a seasoned spy. Other named characters include Kleya (Adria Arjona), Imperial official Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), and Maarva (Fiona Shaw).

The series also features Kyle Soller in an as-yet-unnamed role. However, this hasn't prevented the actor from participating in a Disney press event promoting "Andor" that Looper attended, where he shared a surprising on-set moment that caught him off-guard.