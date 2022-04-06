Straight Man - What We Know So Far

At this point in his now decades-long career, Bob Odenkirk can seemingly do whatever he wants in the showbiz game. That hasn't always been the case, though. Odenkirk spent the bulk of the 1990s and early-2000s working almost exclusively in the realm of comedy, earning credits on virtually every important comedy show of the era, including the cult-hit sketch series "Mr. Show with Bob and David," which he co-created and starred in alongside David Cross.

Of course, Odenkirk's career track shifted dramatically in 2009 when he landed the role of Saul Goodman on AMC's legendary series "Breaking Bad." The stunning, dramatic makeover no doubt caught many of Odenkirk's fans off-guard. That likely included "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan, who was so impressed by Odenkirk's work on "Breaking Bad," he created a spin-off series, "Better Call Saul," centered entirely around the actor's clever, sleaze-mongering attorney. Surprisingly, by the time "Better Call Saul" airs its finale later this year, it will have been on the air longer than its iconic predecessor, with some fans even arguing that it is the better of the two series.

With those adoring viewers anxiously preparing to say goodbye to "Better Call Saul" forever, it seems Odenkirk may have already lined up his follow-up project, in a new dramedy series titled "Straight Man." Here's everything we know about the show so far.