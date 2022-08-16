New Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer Teases Epic Conflicts Ahead
In the past several years, a host of beloved 1980s properties have gotten the reboot or sequel treatment, with some finding far more success than others. Among the more fruitful of the bunch is "Cobra Kai," which premiered in 2018 and has carried on the legacy of the "Karate Kid" film franchise. Still, as nostalgia-fueled as it is, it's not solely about picking up with the likes of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) where the movies left off. It also spotlights a brand new bunch of bright-eyed martial arts prodigies.
Though a bit campy and occasionally over-the-top dramatic, "Cobra Kai" began amassing its now-sizeable fanbase shortly after the first season arrived on YouTube Red. Thus, a second season became a reality in April 2019, providing viewers with another 10 episodes of action and comedy to enjoy. Jumping to Netflix, "Cobra Kai" debuted its third season in January of 2021, and before the year was out, Season 4 hit the small screen. Well aware of the program's popularity, Netflix greenlit Season 5 before its predecessor even kicked off (via Deadline).
As the wait for the next batch of "Cobra Kai" episodes rolls on, we finally have a trailer that shows us what it has in store. Suffice to say, things are about to go off the rails very quickly.
Cobra Kai Season 5 has a lot of ground to cover
Ahead of the debut of "Cobra Kai" Season 5, it's worth looking back on where the ending of Season 4 left us. In perhaps the biggest shocker of the season, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) usurped John Kreese (Martin Kove) as the leader of the Cobra Kai dojo, which he plans to convert into a chain of dojos across California. Meanwhile, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) has run off to Mexico City, Mexico, to try and find his biological father, with Johnny Lawrence promising to return him home. Additionally, the Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Tory Nichols (Peyton List) feud continues, and Daniel LaRusso enlists Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) to help him end Cobra Kai for good.
Of course, should Silver hope to keep his grip on Cobra Kai tight, he'll need backup. As hinted at the end of Season 4, he plans to call in some old friends to help him run his burgeoning martial arts empire. One such name very well could be "The Karate Kid Part III" villain Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), who's confirmed to make his "Cobra Kai" debut in Season 5 thanks to a string of first-look images for the season. While it's unknown if he'll be on Silver's side this time around, the fact that he's popping up on the show is an exciting prospect on its own — one that longtime "Karate Kid" fans are likely thrilled about.
"Cobra Kai" Season 5 hits Netflix on September 9, 2022.