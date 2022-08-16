New Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer Teases Epic Conflicts Ahead

In the past several years, a host of beloved 1980s properties have gotten the reboot or sequel treatment, with some finding far more success than others. Among the more fruitful of the bunch is "Cobra Kai," which premiered in 2018 and has carried on the legacy of the "Karate Kid" film franchise. Still, as nostalgia-fueled as it is, it's not solely about picking up with the likes of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) where the movies left off. It also spotlights a brand new bunch of bright-eyed martial arts prodigies.

Though a bit campy and occasionally over-the-top dramatic, "Cobra Kai" began amassing its now-sizeable fanbase shortly after the first season arrived on YouTube Red. Thus, a second season became a reality in April 2019, providing viewers with another 10 episodes of action and comedy to enjoy. Jumping to Netflix, "Cobra Kai" debuted its third season in January of 2021, and before the year was out, Season 4 hit the small screen. Well aware of the program's popularity, Netflix greenlit Season 5 before its predecessor even kicked off (via Deadline).

As the wait for the next batch of "Cobra Kai" episodes rolls on, we finally have a trailer that shows us what it has in store. Suffice to say, things are about to go off the rails very quickly.