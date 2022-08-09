Cobra Kai Season 5 First-Look Images Reveal The Return Of Yet Another Classic Villain

"Cobra Kai" has been fairly methodical when it comes to introducing major characters of "The Karate Kid" trilogy. With the exception of Ali Mills (Elizabeth Shue), whose grand return doesn't happen until Season 3, the characters tend to enter the Netflix hit show in roughly the same order as they appear in the original movies.

With "Cobra Kai" Season 5 premiering on September 9, the time for spinning jump kicks and Miyagi-do special techniques is once again drawing near. Because of the show's tendency to introduce new threats and allies on a regular basis, it'll no doubt be exciting to see what new surprises and returning characters this season has in store for the fans.

The new surprises will still likely have to wait for a while. On the returning characters front, however, Netflix has now let the cat out of the bag by sharing first-look images of "Cobra Kai" Season 5. As it happens, these images reveal the return of yet another classic villain.