Cobra Kai Season 5 First-Look Images Reveal The Return Of Yet Another Classic Villain
"Cobra Kai" has been fairly methodical when it comes to introducing major characters of "The Karate Kid" trilogy. With the exception of Ali Mills (Elizabeth Shue), whose grand return doesn't happen until Season 3, the characters tend to enter the Netflix hit show in roughly the same order as they appear in the original movies.
With "Cobra Kai" Season 5 premiering on September 9, the time for spinning jump kicks and Miyagi-do special techniques is once again drawing near. Because of the show's tendency to introduce new threats and allies on a regular basis, it'll no doubt be exciting to see what new surprises and returning characters this season has in store for the fans.
The new surprises will still likely have to wait for a while. On the returning characters front, however, Netflix has now let the cat out of the bag by sharing first-look images of "Cobra Kai" Season 5. As it happens, these images reveal the return of yet another classic villain.
Mike Barnes is back, and he isn't happy
New first-look images of "Cobra Kai" Season 5 reveal that major "The Karate Kid Part III" character Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) will be back. Barnes can be seen in an aggressive fighting stance, with a characteristic scowl distorting his face. Interestingly, it appears that the karate master has done quite well for himself over the years, since he's standing in what looks like a lavish living room, wearing a snazzy black shirt and vest.
Since the major Season 4 addition to the show was "The Karate Kid Part III" villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), and Silver's betrayal of John Kreese has made him the sole big bad of "Cobra Kai," the ponytail-rocking meanie's dangerous accomplice is a pretty logical character to introduce next. In fact, fans may already have heard "Cobra Kai" Season 5 fan theories about Barnes and how he might factor in the ever-expanding world of "Cobra Kai." Judging by the new image, the character is certainly ready to make an impact — most likely on someone's face.
"Cobra Kai" Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on September 9.