This Baywatch Star's She-Hulk Character Sounds Hilariously Inspired
Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is expected to be another exciting addition to Marvel's growing lineup of television shows. Previews have given fans a glimpse at Jennifer's origin story, leaving us with a rough idea of what we can expect from the narrative. Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner, who's dedicated to helping his cousin Jennifer adapt to her new life with Hulk powers after she's exposed to his blood. Meanwhile, Jennifer is just trying her best to maintain a normal life and meet the demands of her high-pressure job as a lawyer.
While the series will feature other familiar faces like Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky aka Abomination, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, the narrative will also bring new characters into the fold. The show has found its villain in the self-obsessed Tatiana (Jameela Jamil), while "Hamilton" actress Renée Elise Goldsberry is set to play Jen's workplace rival Mallory Book, and Ginger Gonzaga and Josh Segarra have been cast as Jen's friends Nikki Ramos and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, respectively (via D23).
The series will also feature a newcomer who's known for his role in the film "Baywatch," and rumor has it that the actor will play a character that playfully pays homage to a fan-favorite Marvel hero.
Jon Bass will play a Tony Stark copycat
Actor Jon Bass, who starred in "Baywatch" as the clumsy but well-meaning lifeguard Ronnie Greenbaum, will appear in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" as a character named Todd. As reported by The Direct, the official Disney+ production briefing for the series revealed that Todd will be one of the men Jen meets through the triumphs and turmoils of online dating. In Todd's case, it seems that his interactions with Jen will fall under the latter, though he bears a striking resemblance to — or, well, he wants to resemble — a popular MCU character. According to the same outlet, Todd will be portrayed as a wealthy, obnoxious, and entitled individual who does his best to emulate Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).
Series co-producer Wendy Jacobson weighed in on Bass' performance and Todd's role in the narrative. "Jon Bass is so funny and he's so good at playing this terrible person — it's really fun to watch. The character of Todd plays on the social commentary of misogyny and incel culture and the unfair views of women. He's annoying, but mostly harmless," Jacobson explained (via D23).
Based on Todd's description, it sounds like he'll more closely resemble the version of Tony Stark that audiences met in "Iron Man" before Stark redeemed himself. Todd can be seen briefly in one trailer that shows Jen going on a series of dates — a fun storyline that makes sense, given that She-Hulk got her very own Tinder profile to promote the series ahead of its August 18th premiere (via CBR).