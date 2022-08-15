This Baywatch Star's She-Hulk Character Sounds Hilariously Inspired

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is expected to be another exciting addition to Marvel's growing lineup of television shows. Previews have given fans a glimpse at Jennifer's origin story, leaving us with a rough idea of what we can expect from the narrative. Mark Ruffalo will return as Bruce Banner, who's dedicated to helping his cousin Jennifer adapt to her new life with Hulk powers after she's exposed to his blood. Meanwhile, Jennifer is just trying her best to maintain a normal life and meet the demands of her high-pressure job as a lawyer.

While the series will feature other familiar faces like Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky aka Abomination, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, the narrative will also bring new characters into the fold. The show has found its villain in the self-obsessed Tatiana (Jameela Jamil), while "Hamilton" actress Renée Elise Goldsberry is set to play Jen's workplace rival Mallory Book, and Ginger Gonzaga and Josh Segarra have been cast as Jen's friends Nikki Ramos and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, respectively (via D23).

The series will also feature a newcomer who's known for his role in the film "Baywatch," and rumor has it that the actor will play a character that playfully pays homage to a fan-favorite Marvel hero.