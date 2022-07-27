New She-Hulk Preview Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Jennifer's Revised Origin

Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is just weeks from its August 17 debut on Disney+, which makes it the perfect time for fans of the character to start speculating about the direction Jennifer Walter's storyline is going to take in this fresh live-action format. And with this brand-new adaptation, change will likely be in the air.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know by now that this can be a good or a bad thing, depending on how one feels about certain essential elements related to their favorite character. Most of the time, the MCU's movies and comics stick to their character's origin stories fairly closely. But, occasionally, tweaks to a character's origins are applied to modernize them, provide some connective tissue to the MCU, or simply to liven things up. Sometimes this doesn't go well, and strife occurs in the fandom. Major uproars can and have occurred, such as when comic book fans were not pleased when Kamala Khan's embiggen powers were changed for her Disney+ series.

It seems that Jennifer Walters, too, will see an alteration made to an element of her character history for her new show. A fresh featurette for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" confirms that Jennifer's origin story won't be a hundred percent comics accurate — but it will absolutely be a blast to watch.