New She-Hulk Preview Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Jennifer's Revised Origin
Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is just weeks from its August 17 debut on Disney+, which makes it the perfect time for fans of the character to start speculating about the direction Jennifer Walter's storyline is going to take in this fresh live-action format. And with this brand-new adaptation, change will likely be in the air.
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know by now that this can be a good or a bad thing, depending on how one feels about certain essential elements related to their favorite character. Most of the time, the MCU's movies and comics stick to their character's origin stories fairly closely. But, occasionally, tweaks to a character's origins are applied to modernize them, provide some connective tissue to the MCU, or simply to liven things up. Sometimes this doesn't go well, and strife occurs in the fandom. Major uproars can and have occurred, such as when comic book fans were not pleased when Kamala Khan's embiggen powers were changed for her Disney+ series.
It seems that Jennifer Walters, too, will see an alteration made to an element of her character history for her new show. A fresh featurette for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" confirms that Jennifer's origin story won't be a hundred percent comics accurate — but it will absolutely be a blast to watch.
A new Marvel sneak peek reveals tweaks to She-Hulk's world
As Marvel fans know, in the comics version of Jennifer's origin story, she becomes She-Hulk after her cousin Bruce Banner gives her a transfusion of his blood after she sustains severe injured. While Bruce saves his cousin's life, he also infuses her with his Hulk powers, which in turn affect her in unique ways that have equally unique applications in her life as a lawyer.
In this fresh featurette for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," which debuted on July 27 (via YouTube), it seems that Jen (Tatiana Maslany) is exposed to Bruce's (Mark Ruffalo) blood by mistake during a car accident. In the sneak peek, Bruce is seen still wearing a sling and nursing his injuries from the events of "Avengers: Endgame," but it appears that some blood from a head wound he's incurred somehow gets into a scratch on Jennifer's arm. Fans get a brief close-up of Jennifer holding her arms out before her, watching as her limbs turn green and her veins bulge out, moments after she and Bruce escape the wreck together.
The preview is even more explicit about this brand-new change, with She-Hulk actor Maslany explaining in the featurette that "Jennifer Walters is an attorney who has accidentally taken in the Hulk's blood." There's no word as to why this change to Jennifer's backstory was made (perhaps so Bruce's strong presence in the story makes more sense?), but fans will get a closer look at how she deals with becoming a Hulk very soon.