Former John Wick Stuntman Has Some Surprising Words About The Oscars

More than 30 years after he started in the business with fellow stuntman-turned-filmmaker Chad Stahelski, J.J. Perry has finally been given his first crack at directing with "Day Shift," a new Netflix original action horror comedy that pits a vampire hunter (Jamie Foxx) and his tag-along (Dave Franco) against a particularly nasty crew of bloodsuckers. It's the pinnacle of Perry's career thus far, having risen in the ranks from stunt performer to stunt coordinator, to first assistant director and second unit director over the course of his illustrious career.

Among Perry's credits are the first two "John Wick" films, which were directed by Stahelski. Perry was a stunt player in the first hyperkinetic revenge thriller starring Keanu Reeves in 2014 and served as the supervising stunt coordinator for "John Wick: Chapter 2" in 2017. "Day Shift" marks yet another collaboration with Stahelski, as his longtime friend serves as the film's producer.

With a myriad of stunt performances under his belt — Perry told Looper in an exclusive interview that he's performed in 150 films and 300 television episodes — the "Day Shift" helmer has certainly had his share of industry recognition. Among the fetes, Perry and his fellow stunt performers earned a best stunt ensemble nomination from the Screen Actors Guild for their work in 2008's "Iron Man." The SAG Awards are, of course, one of the top industry awards next to the Oscars, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences still has yet to implement an honor for stunt work.

Perry has his opinion on the matter — but surprisingly, his thoughts aren't exactly what movie fans may expect.