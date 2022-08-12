J.J. Perry Recalls How His John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Influenced His Work On Day Shift - Exclusive

Given the text in the "Day Shift" trailer that teases, "From the guys who taught John Wick how to kick ass," it's a pretty sure indication that the new Netflix action-horror-comedy starring Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco is going to have its share of breakneck action. After all, "Day Shift" is produced by Chad Stahelski — who directed the first three "John Wick" films and is working on No. 4 — and better yet, it's directed by J.J. Perry, Stahelski's longtime friend and "John Wick" collaborator who attended the same school of hard knocks.

"We started as stuntmen together back in 1990 and [we] go way back ... He's one of the first people I met when I got out of the Army. He's a dear friend. He's like a brother," Perry recalled for Looper in an exclusive interview. "I learned a lot of things about when you believe in something, you got to hold your ground. Listen — the thing about action is you have to whip action. You have to push action. You got to put your foot in it. You got to go [say], 'Let's go.'"

There's a lot of action that accompanies the horror and comedy of "Day Shift," considering the film follows Bud Jablonski (Foxx), a vampire hunter masquerading as a pool cleaner who has fallen out of favor with the international vampire hunters' union. The only way Bud can earn enough money to satisfy his family obligations is to find a way back into the union, and that requires a meek desk clerk, Seth (Franco), to follow him around and report any rules that he breaks. It becomes a tall order for Seth to log any of Bud's violations, though, when he discovers that Bud must resort to any means necessary to kill Audrey (Karla Souza), a seemingly invincible vampire — invincible, at least, to someone who doesn't have John Wick-like skills.