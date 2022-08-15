The Book Of Boba Fett Stunt Coordinator J.J. Dashnaw Discusses The Challenge Of Learning The Rules Of Star Wars - Exclusive

Dashnaw confessed that as a fan of "Star Wars" and especially "The Mandalorian," the series that "The Book of Boba Fett" was spun off from, he took his responsibility for creating stunts for the show that fit into the larger franchise very seriously. "As much excitement as there is [in joining the series], there's also a little pressure to continue to make the show better," Dashnaw reflected. "That's always what our main focus is, to try to make the show the best that we can and to make sure that it [represents] the vision of our writers and [keeps] everything true to what the 'Star Wars' world is and what all the rules are."

In fact, due to the long history of "Star Wars" and its heavy reliance on action, Dashnaw found he had a lot to discover about the franchise. "You think you know a lot about 'Star Wars,' but there's so many other different rules and things you need to learn," Dashnaw observed, "as far as [for example] these lasers — they shoot, there's no recoil, and us as stunt people who're used to firing weapons and having to pretend like there's recoil. The way that certain characters move, you got to learn that [and] come up with what kind of action works best knowing that. I'm still learning all these rules, and it makes coming to work that much more fun."

"The Book of Boba Fett" is available to stream on Disney+.