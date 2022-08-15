The Devastating Death Of Another World Actress Robyn Griggs

Robyn Griggs, the actress most notable for the TV dramas "Another World" and "One Life to Live," has died at 49, as confirmed by a post on her Facebook page from August 13, 2022. Per NBC News, the actress had been struggling with health issues after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, followed by tumors on her liver, abominable muscle, and right side lymph node. Furthermore, the news of her passing was announced days after the death of Anne Heche, who also starred on "Another World."

"Hi, everyone. With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Facebook statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories. I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you."

Per the NBC News report, memorial plans haven't been announced at the time of this writing. However, Griggs leaves behind a body of work that will be fondly remembered by soap opera viewers all around the world.