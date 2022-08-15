The Devastating Death Of Another World Actress Robyn Griggs
Robyn Griggs, the actress most notable for the TV dramas "Another World" and "One Life to Live," has died at 49, as confirmed by a post on her Facebook page from August 13, 2022. Per NBC News, the actress had been struggling with health issues after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, followed by tumors on her liver, abominable muscle, and right side lymph node. Furthermore, the news of her passing was announced days after the death of Anne Heche, who also starred on "Another World."
"Hi, everyone. With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Facebook statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories. I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you."
Per the NBC News report, memorial plans haven't been announced at the time of this writing. However, Griggs leaves behind a body of work that will be fondly remembered by soap opera viewers all around the world.
Robyn Griggs had a long career in film and television
Robyn Griggs' acting credits included roles in feature films, television shows, and stage plays, but she was arguably synonymous with the daytime soap operas "One Life to Live" and "Another World," both of which she was a part of during the early '90s.
"One Life to Live" saw her play a character named Stephanie Hobart for six episodes (per IMDb), and, according to Yahoo, the performance led to Griggs being nominated for a Young Artist Award. The actress joined the cast of "Another World" shortly after her tenure on "One Life to Live" came to an end. She was one of several performers to portray the Maggie Cory character, appearing in 21 episodes between 1993 and 1995.
Outside of the aforementioned soap operas, Griggs also starred in some low-budget horror films, including "Zombiegeddon," "The Absence of Light," and "Shadows in the Woods," among others.