Matt Smith Suffered Through A Painful On-Set Injury To Film House Of The Dragon

Matt Smith, famous for his role as the Eleventh Doctor on "Doctor Who," is set to play Prince Daemon Targaryen in "House of the Dragon," the upcoming prequel series that takes place 200 years before the events of HBO's massively popular "Game of Thrones." Based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 book "Fire & Blood," the series will focus on House Targaryen and its civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

While a recent piece about the hotly anticipated series in The Hollywood Reporter notes that some fans have been skeptical regarding whether or not Smith is the right actor for the role of Daemon, another detail in that very piece shows that, at least, he's fiercely committed when it comes to playing the Targaryen royal. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. After all, one of Smith's most recent high-profile roles was as the real-life Prince Philip on Netflix's "The Crown."

In addition to giving his thoughts on his latest royal role, Smith also opened up to THR about a pretty serious-sounding injury he sustained on the set of "House of the Dragon."