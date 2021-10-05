Small Details You Missed In The First House Of The Dragon Teaser Trailer

Winter has come and gone — and now it's time to go back to the golden age of one of the most ancient and powerful families in Westeros.

"Game of Thrones" may have come to a particularly unpopular end in May of 2019, frustrating fans with its rushed pace, seemingly unfinished storylines, and complete reversals of popular character arcs, but HBO isn't quite done with its most lucrative piece of intellectual property just yet. Enter "House of the Dragon," a prequel and a spin-off based on the exploits and dramatic intrigue of the Targaryen family, who ruled the Seven Kingdoms for years before their final monarch, Aerys II Targaryen (known as the "Mad King"), was murdered by opposing factions. Though "Game of Thrones" viewers are most familiar with Aerys' daughter Daenerys (played in the original series by Emilia Clarke), they'll likely jump at the chance to see more of her family members, especially when you consider that "House of the Dragon" boasts a stacked cast that includes Matt Smith ("Doctor Who," "The Crown"), Rhys Ifans ("Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,") Olivia Cooke ("Sound of Metal,"), and more.

Created by original series author George R.R. Martin and "Colony" veteran Ryan Condal, "House of the Dragon" is sure to make a splash when it finally arrives on HBO in 2022 — and with a brand new inaugural teaser, fans are going wild over all of the tiny details found within. Here's everything you missed in the first "House of the Dragon" teaser.