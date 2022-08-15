Scott Haze Reveals The 'Biggest Souvenir' He Took From The Jurassic World Dominion Set - Exclusive

The set of "Jurassic World Dominion" is full of cool collectibles that any actor might want to snag a piece of, from animatronic dinosaurs to elaborate scenery — and maybe even a picture or autograph with the original "Jurassic Park" cast that appeared in the film. But Scott Haze kept it simple when he snuck away with a piece of movie history.

"I don't know if anybody knows that I have some of the Rainn Delacourt costume," said Haze.

But Haze's biggest takeaway wasn't an actual prop. It was the fact that he personally captured a unique moment in time via his own homemade film.

"'Jurassic World' was a very special film because we were the only movie in the world being made [during the height of Covid]," said Haze. "The biggest souvenir I have ... is [when] I made a short film while I was shooting 'Jurassic World,' because we had a month off and I was trapped in this [Covid] bubble. I got film gear and created a short film with Destry Spielberg, Steven's daughter, and Taylor Olandt, and it was really fun. I have a little movie that's a time capsule of that time, and that's my biggest souvenir."

Haze's latest film, "What Josiah Saw," is now streaming exclusively on Shudder.