Jurassic World Dominion Director Reveals How The OG Cast Cameos Became Possible - Interview

The moment in "Jurassic World Dominion" when the original characters and the new cast come together is iconic, but it's also a pretty emotional scene. Trevorrow recalled how he felt bringing that moment to the screen. "I knew it was going to be emotional inherently, so I didn't want to play to that, because just seeing them together is going to give you a lot of memories," he said. "What I wanted to do is just press the 'danger' button right away, and put them into a situation where they all had to survive together, because I think that's really what we actually are coming here to see."

When it comes to doing a fresh take on a classic franchise, fans can tell whether or not the people behind the camera are as passionate as they are about the movie. Luckily for "Jurassic Park" fans, Trevorrow cares about the original book and series just as much as those watching.

On whether or not Trevorrow could have imagined helming a trilogy when he first read the book all those years ago, he said, "No one's asked me about the book before. I was in Mexico on an island called Isla de Mujeres, which was off the coast of Cancun, with my family. I was probably 12-, 13-years-old." He added, "I could never have imagined that I would have the responsibility to make not one, but three sequels to one of the most thrilling movies ever made by our greatest filmmaker now."

"Jurassic World Dominion" releases in theaters on June 10.